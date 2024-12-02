Clik2pay relaunches its mobile app for small businesses

The new version of the Clik2pay mobile app offers an improved user experience as well as a seamless onboarding process that aims to make it easier for small businesses to get paid.

According to the official press release, the app supports bill and invoice payments from customer bank accounts by text message, e-mail, or QR code, and it has the potential to help businesses save up to 50% on their credit card fees. It also has features such as end-to-end payment tracking, built-in status updates, and the ability to follow up with customers or repeat transactions.

The free-to-download app includes its own registration system, and in order to use it, businesses need to provide banking details for where they want payments deposited. The transaction fees are 1% + USD 1 per transaction, and users don’t need any other pieces of hardware in order to leverage the system. In order to get paid, businesses need to enter their customer’s name, mobile phone number, and amount owed into the Clik2pay app.

The system then provides the customer with a link, which can be used to pay directly and securely from a personal bank account. If the customer is present while the payment request is being made, the app can also generate and display a QR code.

Clik2pay officials have emphasised in the official press release that small businesses are affected by inflation just like everyone else and that the redesigned app aims to help these entities to save costs and reach more customers, including those who don’t have credit cards.

Clik2pay also launched a Partner Programme and new payment options

In October 2022, Clik2pay has launched a Partner Programme to allow organisations to provide the Clik2pay direct-from-account payment service to their clients. The programme aims to help payment service providers, independent software vendors, developers and associations to offer additional payment solutions to their customers.

The Clik2pay Partner Programme can accommodate partner arrangements such as referral and reseller relationships, and partners can also integrate the Clik2pay service into existing software platforms and services by utilising Clik2pay’s APIs and software plug-ins for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento, and Shopify.

In July 2022, Clik2pay has launched flexible and scheduled payment options in order to provide Canadian businesses with more options when requesting payments from their customers. These new features make it easier to request direct-from-account payments, using one of the most trusted money transfer systems in the world.

The Flexible Payments feature allows businesses to embed a direct-from-account payment link in a communication to their customers, such as a bill or collection notice. The customer can pay the amount of the bill or edit the payment amount within a custom range chosen by the business. As for Scheduled Payments, it allows businesses to set up a payment request for a specific future date or set up a series of recurring payment requests.