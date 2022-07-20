Subscribe
Canada-based Clik2pay adds flexible and scheduled payments

Wednesday 20 July 2022 14:44 CET | News

Canada-based payment service provider Clik2pay has launched flexible and scheduled payment options, offering Canadian businesses more options when requesting payments from their customers. 

These new features make it easier to request direct-from-account payments, using one of the most trusted money transfer systems in the world. 

With Clik2pay Flexible Payments, a business may embed a direct-from-account payment link in a communication to its customer, such as a bill or collection notice. The customer can pay the amount of the bill or edit the payment amount within a custom range (minimum and/or maximum) chosen by the business. This feature can be used where the business is willing to accept only part of the total amount due.  

With Clik2pay Scheduled Payments, a business may set up a payment request for a specific future date, or set up a series of recurring payment requests. This feature can be used for payment plans where amounts are set in instalments, or to plan payment requests for recurring bills, such as a monthly utility bill or rent collection. 

Both new payment features are available through Clik2pay’s API. Clik2pay features for businesses also include end-to-end payment tracking, real-time notifications, status updates, and a complete settlement file for reconciliation. 


