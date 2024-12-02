With more than 600+ global airlines to choose from, including British Airways, American Airlines, Norwegian, and more, Alternative Airlines customers based in the UK can now book flights to any destination and select Clearpay spread the cost over four interest free instalments in six weeks.

This announcement follows the launch of Alternative Airlines as Clearpay’s first travel merchant in the US where Clearpay is known as Afterpay, in 2021.

In a statement, Clearpay’s officials stated that research shows that nearly three in five people use ‘buy now, pay later’ to budget their money, so they’re delighted that Alternative Airlines now offers Clearpay. With this partnership, they look forward to driving our young and loyal customer base to the global flight booking platform.

Representatives from Alternative Airlines said that they continue to see increased demand in the UK, as well as in other markets, from customers looking for flexible payment options when booking flights and Clearpay allows them to serve this demand. Clearpay’s product is enabling people to book flights today and lock in good prices, while managing their budget by paying in four interest free instalments.











How it works?

To use Clearpay for flights, customers need to search for flights through alternativeairlines.com then select Clearpay as their payment option at checkout. The total cost will be split into four equal payments over six weeks, with payment made every 2 weeks.

The service is completely free for customers who pay on time, helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest or extended debt. Late fees apply for late payment instalments.

When booking flights with Alternative Airlines, customers have a seamless and customisable booking experience, supported by the company’s customer service team. The booking platform makes it easy to book everything in one place, including seat selection, cancellation protection, lost baggage protection and more, to ensure that air travel is as stress-free as possible.