|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Alternative Airlines partners with Afterpay to bring flexible spending to travellers

Friday 10 September 2021 14:49 CET | News

UK-based OTA Alternative Airlines has partnered with BNPL provider Afterpay to make it easier for their US customers to use flexible spending when booking a plane ticket.

Through alternativeairlines.com, US travellers can choose from over 600+ global airlines — including American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta — when using ‘Afterpay’ at checkout to split the total cost of their flights into 4 interest-free payments, paid over 6 weeks. 

Through Alternative Airlines, Afterpay is available as a payment option for US residents. To buy flights now and pay later with Alternative Airlines and Afterpay, customers need to search for flights through the Alternative Airlines website, then use ‘Afterpay’ as their payment option at checkout. Travelers only pay 25% upfront, while the remaining cost of the flight is split into equal instalments due every two weeks. There’s no interest or additional fees charged for payments made on time.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Afterpay, BNPL, partnership, travel payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like