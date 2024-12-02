Chimoney partnered with Corpay





Through this collaboration, Corpay integrates its solutions with Chimoney to improve the latter’s service, allowing cash out to bank accounts in additional countries, thus complementing its offering of cash out to Bank Accounts, Mobile Money, Airtime, and Gift Cards. Chimoney’s users receive the ability to access and leverage Corpay’s cross-border solutions while helping the company to minimise foreign exchange exposure risk as it allows businesses to pay globally using an email address, phone number, and social media username. Furthermore, Corpay’s trading platform allows Chimoney’s customers to access payouts to more countries and currencies.











Chimoney – Corpay partnership objectives

Representatives from Corpay expressed their enthusiasm over the commercial partnership with Chimoney, underlying the possible advantages that the latter’s customer base can benefit from, including specialised services, access to cross-border payments, and currency risk management solutions. Additionally, the company stated its commitment to creating long-term business partnerships with customers and enabling their international payments, helping them execute their plans to manage their currency risk, and supporting their international expansion.



Regarding global payments, Chimoney’s objective is to connect payment networks, currencies, and rails to allow individuals to get paid with minimal effort and complexity. By joining forces with companies like Corpay, Chimoney aims to ensure compliance with local regulations, while leveraging partner knowledge to support the management of foreign exchange risk. Through this, the company focuses on decreasing foreign exchange and regulatory risk for its users and corporate clients. According to Chimoney’s officials, the company’s commitment is to offer economic opportunities worldwide and the collaboration with Corpay solidifies its objective of developing simplified access to more payout options and countries. By leveraging Corpay’s knowledge and platform, the company intends to provide its customers with access to a more expansive and efficient payout ecosystem.





