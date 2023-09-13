Corpay launches payments GPS for live payment tracking

Payments GPS was developed using proprietary tracking technology that enables customers to monitor payments in real time. To track a payment, clients and partners can use the Tracker ID that is assigned to each transaction processed by Corpay. The new offering was reportedly launched by the company’s cross-border business.
To address this, the new product strives to reduce these manual touchpoints by offering comprehensive information on the payment status, the associated fees, as well as any necessary documents clients may need to upload on a centralised platform.
In terms of usability, the Payments GPS is said to provide an intuitive user experience, API Suite, as well as push notifications that allow customers to track payments.
When explaining the reasoning behind the development of this new offering, a representative from Corpay explained that Payments GPS was launched as a response to the demand for transparency in the cross-border payments space. Moreover, the official further revealed that the launch of Payments GPS is just one stage in the company’s wider efforts to improve its infrastructure and data-sharing capabilities.
Among the benefits this newly released solution reportedly brings are:
Transparency – as it provides customers with the real-time payment status from initiation to settlement, thus enabling clients to monitor each step of a transaction.
Insights – the new offering extends insight related to bank fees and other charges upfront. As a result, clients can make informed decisions.
A centralised platform – by leveraging this solution, clients can get access to information related to the movement of payments across banks – encompassing BIC codes, payment received and released dates, deductions, FX rates, and credited amounts.
Convenience – given that customers can check the status of a payment without further assistance, this is expected to translate into better exception handling and lower time and costs associated with transaction investigations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions