Checkout.com to become a digital PSP and launch card issuing in the UAE





Following this announcement, Checkout.com is expected to roll out its domestic card issuance in the region of the UAE in 2026.

The initiative is currently pending regulatory approval and is expected to enable businesses to launch branded cards, whether physical or virtual, while also powering customer rewards, streamlining expenses, and simplifying B2B payouts.











More information on Checkout.com’s expansion in the UAE

According to the official press release, the process of issuing will optimise the manner in which companies extend the value they offer to customers, as well as bringing improved control over complex financial money flows. Checkout.com will also continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Through this initiative, Checkout.com will also develop secure and efficient products for markets that its customers need, as well as focus on its commitment to the MENA region and its rising influence in the overall digital economy. At the same time, the firm aims to improve the manner in which businesses in the region navigate the complexity of payments in order to move faster and make the most of multiple growth opportunities.

Checkout.com’s recent developments

Checkout.com announced multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, aiming to accelerate its development process and optimise its suite of solutions.

In March 2025, the company partnered with Tabby, a financial services and shopping application, in order to expand BNPL services in the region of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Through this collaboration, Tabby was set to integrate its BNPL solutions into Checkout.com’s platform, aiming to allow merchants to offer flexible and high-performing payment tools to their customers at checkout.

During the same month, Checkout.com announced its strategic deal with Temu, aimed at optimising its digital payment experience for online shoppers. The collaboration also allowed tools to benefit from an improved checkout experience through the use of Checkout.com’s global payment network and enhanced technology.



