



In a bid to further advance its suite of services, Checkout.com introduced several new solutions that intend to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of customers. The company currently delivers modular payment solutions that focus on supporting businesses in minimising the complexity and cost of payment processing while expanding performance and revenue. In addition, as part of its development strategy and to assist the requirements of its users, Checkout.com included both Visa and Mastercard direct acquiring in Japan and continued to scale its worldwide payment method offering by integrating Bizum in Spain and Venmo in the US.











Checkout.com’s new features





Furthermore, the company’s Standalone Vault allows users to securely store, manage, and retrieve all their transaction payment data in one centralised vault. Additionally, the solution provides control over payment data, enabling customers to comply with security standards and augment token management which in turn decreases costs. Also, as there are already two billion individual cards stored in the vault, users can leverage the Forwards API to process transactions with multiple payment providers.



Checkout.com also introduced the Checkout Business Account capability, which centres on optimising cash flow across the firm’s suite of products. By utilising it, customers are set to receive access to funds the same day on which they process the transaction, earn yields on their available balances, and pay businesses expenses all from one place. Integrating payment flows with cash management simplifies complex global fund management and provides greater visibility and control for customers.

Moreover, Checkout.com announced its intentions to expand direct acquisition to Brazil and Canada in 2025. When commenting on the current news, representatives from Checkout.com underlined their company’s commitment to optimising payment performance and minimising fraud, while providing the economies it operates in with the ability to decrease costs, scale back to their customers, and derive increased value from transactions enabled by the firm.