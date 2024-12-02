Checkout.com launches Flow





Following this announcement, Flow’s customisable building blocks were developed in order to optimise the manner in which businesses present the right payment methods to the right client at the right time. At the same time, it will allow firms to enter new markets by easily and securely integrating new payment methods and improve privacy by staying up-to-date with PCI compliance, card scheme requirements, and GDPR rules.

The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also optimising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







Flow is expected to simplify and improve customer experiences at checkout, as businesses will also be enabled to boost their conversion rates by offering buyers their preferred payment option based on the location, currency, and type of device they are leveraging. In addition, the newly launched solution is set to optimise input fields so that payment information and data are captured in the right format to reduce card abandonment.

As part of its future development strategy, Flow will benefit from several payment transactions processed on the Checkout.com network, while also aiming to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions and integrate with the Intelligent Acceptance product to improve payment performance.

Businesses and companies that integrate Flow will have the possibility to tailor the solution in order to align with their brand identity, as the product also adapts to a user’s local needs by adjusting the local checkout process to the relevant language. Flow was designed to support cross-browser and cross-device experiences as well, while adopting several devices and screen sizes at the same time.

In addition, the service will give businesses the capability to expand into new markets faster with one-time integration, a process that will allow them to access their payment method of choice. Flow includes all major card schemes, with additional payment options being planned to be added to the services continually.

