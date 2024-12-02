Checkout.com has announced its entry into the Japanese market, supported by new direct acquiring capabilities. This development is part of the company’s broader effort to provide localised payment solutions across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, designed for the needs of both domestic and international merchants.

Checkout.com officials highlighted the potential for growth in Japan’s ecommerce sector, emphasising the importance of a reliable payment experience. They stated that their goal is to lead initiatives that help merchants increase sales and provide customers with seamless digital payment options.

With its new acquiring capabilities, Checkout.com aims to improve transaction acceptance rates for merchants by leveraging partnerships with local banks and issuers. The company offers a single integration system that allows businesses to support local currencies and payment methods, reducing costs associated with cross-border transactions and providing a smoother checkout experience for customers.

The establishment of a Tokyo office is also expected to enhance Checkout.com’s ability to offer personalised support to merchants in Japan. This move follows the company’s recent expansions in other APAC markets, including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Other developments from Checkout.com

In November 2024, international payments app Zing collaborated with Checkout.com to integrate a range of alternative payment methods into its platform. Through this collaboration, Zing members gained access to top-up options such as mobile wallets, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, supported by Checkout.com’s payment infrastructure. The agreement designated Checkout.com as Zing’s primary global acquiring partner, marking a strategic effort to modernise payment processes and support Zing’s international expansion.

According to the official press release, since the partnership’s inception, Zing users have increasingly moved away from traditional card-based top-ups in favour of alternative methods.

