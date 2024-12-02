The company aims to further process AFTs and domestic transactions in the UAE with Visa and support real-time payments in the region.











Push-to-card solution in the UAE

The solution is designed to help merchants and consumers in the UAE send money faster and easier to eligible Visa cards, offering real-time fund disbursements. This brings benefits such as fast remittances, P2P payments, and merchant payouts. Visa Direct’s solution expands users’ reach while leveraging Visa’s security and global network, enabling both local and cross-border coverage.

The solution also helps merchants optimise operational efficiency by simplifying transactions, eliminating the need for complex banking details, and ensuring improved payment performance.

With UAE’s vision to create a cashless, interconnected ecosystem, Checkout.com aims to provide secure and convenient payout capabilities and enable merchants to grow in the competitive marketplace and meet the growing demands for speed and efficiency. The push-to-card solution reinforces the company’s commitment to providing modern payment experiences.

According to Checkout.com’s latest annual MENA ecommerce report, nearly 80% of consumers in the region engage in fintech activities beyond making online payments. This includes money transfers, investments, and personal finance. As digital financial solutions continue to grow, real-time money movement becomes an important consumer demand.

In response, AFTs are gaining traction in the UAE, alongside the growing adoption of push-to-card services, as AFTs enable merchants to offer a fast, secure and efficient way for customers to fund digital wallets and accounts.

By eliminating multiple intermediary steps, AFTs allow real-time account top-ups through secure transactions, reducing friction, minimising fraud risk, and improving customer satisfaction. For merchants, this translates to lower transaction costs and greater operational efficiency, reinforcing the UAE’s push toward a cashless economy.

For more information about Checkout.com, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.