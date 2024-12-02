Following this announcement, Tabby will integrate its BNPL solutions into Checkout.com’s platform, allowing merchants to offer flexible and high-performing payment solutions to their customers at checkout.











BNPL payment options for online shoppers

This partnership allows Checkout.com’s merchants to take advantage of the growing demand for alternative payment options to increase sales, conversion rates, and average order values. By providing greater flexibility at the point of purchase, this integration aims to improve the shopping experience, foster consumer loyalty, and drive business growth.

The partnership comes as the BNPL market in the Middle East continues to experience growth, with adoption rates reaching up to 62% over the past 12 months, according to Checkout.com’s digital commerce report. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2025-2030. This trend is driven by increasing consumer demand for alternative payment and credit solutions. BNPL remains a preferred payment method for shoppers in the UAE and KSA specifically, with adoption rates reaching 39% and 42%, respectively. Additionally, with an 80% increase in daily online shopping since 2020, consumers are seeking more convenient payment solutions.

By unifying Checkout.com’s payment technology with Tabby’s financing solutions, this collaboration creates an ecosystem that optimises payment performance and enables merchants to grow their businesses by offering consumers their preferred payment methods. The two companies are committed to helping consumers with greater choice, convenience, and flexibility, improving their shopping experience and driving business growth for merchants.

By integrating Tabby’s BNPL services into a single platform, this collaboration aims to enable merchants to offer flexible payment options with quick integration more conveniently.

