



With the newly acquired capital, CellPoint Digital intends to accelerate its Offer Order Service Delivery (OOSD) payment orchestration platform, developed to support the travel industry’s advancement toward modern airline retailing. In addition, the funding round underlines the scaling demand for payment expertise and payment orchestration solutions in the worldwide travel sector, with CellPoint Digital working on solidifying its position and optimising its capabilities. The company’s stance in the air travel, hospitality, cruise, OTA, and tour operator industries is assisted by its collaborations with brands such as Virgin Atlantic, Southwest, Sabre, Cebu Pacific, Avianca, Riyadh Air, VoePass, and La Compagnie.











Just a month ago, CellPoint Digital announced its partnership with PayU GPO, a PSP in emerging markets, with the two companies working on offering travel merchants more payment options, simplifying how they expand into new regions leveraging the latter’s solutions and alternative payment methods (APMs). Additionally, with this integration, merchants were set to be able to access a suite of market-specific options provided by PayU GPO, as well as the ability to deliver cash vouchers.





CellPoint Digital to scale its footprint and grow its revenue

By leveraging the capital from this round of funding, CellPoint Digital aims to accelerate its global expansion and meet the scaling demand for its solutions. The investment is set to allow the company to focus on augmenting payment and money movement services for its clients while also growing its APM hub to fit the needs, preferences, and requirements of its partners. In addition, this move supports CellPoint Digital in providing on its previously established contracts, including the one with Riyadh Air, and fulfilling its expanding collaboration with Sabre.

Furthermore, representatives from CellPoint Digital commented on the announcement, mentioning that their company has sustained a constant growth path in the last years, with it offering its payment orchestration solution to more travel brands globally, assisting them in augmenting payment processes, increasing profitability, and optimising the customer experience. The investment received from Toscafund and Penta Capital highlights CellPoint Digital’s capabilities in the travel industry and enables the company to continue its expansion while positioning it for long-term scalability.