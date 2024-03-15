Subscribe
CellPoint Digital partners with La Compagnie

Friday 15 March 2024 14:30 CET | News

CellPoint Digital has partnered with La Compagnie, a France-based airline, to help the later optimise its payment processes, lower transaction costs, and provide flexible payment options. 

According to the press release, as La Compagnie looks to expand its fleet and route network in 2025, it is taking another step in its customer-centric journey by embracing payment orchestration in partnership with CellPoint Digital. 

By utilising CellPoint Digital's payment orchestration platform, La Compagnie intends to enable more varied payment options for passengers, streamline processes, improve efficiencies, as well as expand its business model to new markets.

Expanding routes and payment capabilities to meet passenger demand  

By using CellPoint Digital's complete Payment Orchestration Platform, the airline is able to quickly integrate new acquirers, digital wallets, and many other alternative payment methods (APMs) like Open Banking, and PayPal to better serve passengers. 

About CellPoint Digital and other recent updates 

CellPoint Digital is a fintech player in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants are able to scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. 

In January 2024, Virgin Atlantic Airlines and its affiliated tour operator, Virgin Atlantic Holidays, partnered with CellPoint Digital. This partnership was designed for Virgin Atlantic to implement Payment Orchestration with CellPoint Digital. This full implementation aims to provide a secure and user-friendly payment transaction for travellers, setting new standards for customer satisfaction in the airline industry's payment landscape.  

In November 2023, CellPoint Digital partnered with fraud prevention company Riskified to help travel merchants increase transaction approval rates and reduce costs. Riskified’s fraud prevention and detection would be accessed through CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform. The partnership was expected to enable both companies to increase the value created for their joint customers by optimising their fraud detection capabilities and enabling the utilisation of multiple payment providers. 

Keywords: travel payments, payments orchestration, partnership, payment methods, transactions
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Cellpoint Digital
Countries: France
