The partnership integrates Checkout.com’s global acquiring, digital payment processing, and AI-driven transaction optimisation with CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration platform. This offers merchants the flexibility to quickly adapt to market demands, reduce costs, and improve approval rates.











Benefits for travel merchants

The solution will go live in June 2025 and will support travel merchants with improved payment performance, as the AI-powered optimisation increases approval rates and reduces declines. A single integration gives access to multiple payment methods and markets, including 168+ APMs, local acquiring, and BNPL solutions.

Additionally, Checkout.com’s fraud prevention and digital payment processing capabilities are set to reduce complexity for merchants, accelerate time-to-market, and improve payment performance. Businesses will be able to accept payments online through fast-start methods or entirely customised integrations, ensuring a better user experience. Merchants will also benefit from white-glove service and predictable pricing structures.

CellPoint Digital aims to offer travel brands a solution that reduces friction, optimises performance, and offers new revenue opportunities. The collaboration brings together AI-driven payment solutions and a global acquiring network so that merchants can process transactions more conveniently while increasing approval rates and reducing costs. Travel is a global industry, and customers expect access to their familiar payment options no matter where they book. By integrating Checkout.com’s acquiring and optimisation capabilities into CellPoint Digital’s platform, travel merchants can leverage AI-powered transaction routing and expand their global reach, delivering better experiences through a single integration.

As travel brands are looking for ways to improve customer experiences and expand into new markets, CellPoint Digital and Checkout.com’s partnership will provide a scalable and optimised payment solution. Merchants can now access a global acquiring network, AI-powered fraud protection, and upgraded contract onboarding.

