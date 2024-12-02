Celeris teams up with Visa to boost payment security

Replacing card details with secure tokens aims to enhance security, reduce fraud, and improve conversion rates by decreasing transaction declines and ensuring seamless recurring payments. Network Tokens also support higher 3DS authorisation rates and use Account Updater services to refresh payment information, preventing disruptions and improving retention.

In the company press release, officials from Celeris stated that this collaboration with Visa aims to bring increased security and efficiency to their merchants, aligning with their mission to provide secure and seamless payment solutions. In turn, representatives from Visa Acceptance Solutions, Europe, mentioned that partnerships are essential for driving innovations that improve the payments experience. They also expressed that Visa is pleased to offer its network tokenization service to Celeris and its customers, enabling more secure and efficient transactions.

More information about Celeris

Celeris is a payment orchestration platform provider headquartered in the Netherlands, with research and product development based in Delhi, India. Celeris offers modular and cohesive payment solutions designed to be flexible and scalable for businesses of all sizes.

In April 2024, Celeris integrated with PXP Financial to augment payment processing for businesses on a global scale. The partnership between the two entities aimed to streamline payment processes, open new verticals, optimise transaction efficiency, and deliver a seamless payment experience to merchants and consumers. By combining Celeris' payment solutions with PXP Financial's payment technology platform, merchants could access a comprehensive suite of payment services designed to address their diverse needs.

At the time, officials from Celeris said they were happy to announce their strategic integration with PXP Financial. This collaboration underscored their commitment to delivering value to their merchants by providing access to advanced payment technologies.