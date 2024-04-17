Celeris integrates with PXP Financial

This integration empowers merchants leveraging Celeris' services with seamless access to PXP Financial's extensive payment methods, which span traditional card payments, Apple Pay and Google Pay, alternative payment methods, and emerging digital wallets. Moreover, the integration introduces advanced security features bolstering transaction security and instilling confidence among merchants and consumers.
Officials from Celeris said they are happy to announce their strategic integration with PXP Financial, a globally respected leader in payment processing solutions. This collaboration underscores their commitment to delivering value to their merchants by providing access to advanced payment technologies.
Celeris and PXP Financial share a common vision of empowering businesses to thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape. By joining forces, both entities are poised to drive innovation, foster growth, and deliver exceptional payment experiences that elevate customer satisfaction and foster long-term loyalty.
Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from PXP Financial said they are happy to partner with Celeris to deliver a seamless payment experience to merchants worldwide. Together, they are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of payment technology, enabling businesses to stay ahead in an ever-evolving marketplace.
