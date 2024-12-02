As outlined in the official press release, the aim of the joint venture is to enable CCV to leverage RS2's payment platform. This is anticipated to help CCV to extend new payment solutions to its customers.

The partnership will purportedly stretch over a period of a minimum of five years. During this time, RS2 will provide the necessary tools needed for CCV to introduce new products. More precisely, while CCV will control the frontend journey of its clients, RS2 will oversee the backend.

Officials from CCV outlined in the official statement that the collaboration seeks to reaffirm CCV’s commitment to delivering global payment offerings to its customers.





CCV and RS2’s strategies and past developments

CCV is an international payment service provider (PSP) that strives to extend cashless payments to over 150,000 business customers of all sizes worldwide. Moreover, the company reportedly offers 750,000 terminals and has over 60 years of experience in the payments market. Its offerings span from online payments to solutions for stationery and unattended trade.

Earlier in 2023, CCV revealed a partnership with Bender Group in a bid to ensure open payment systems at EV charging stations in Europe.

RS2 is a provider of omnichannel payment software and end-to-end payment solutions for issuers and acquirers on a single payment platform for banks, financial institutions, Integrate Software Vendors (ISVs), Payment Facilitators (PayFacs), Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs), and merchants. Its customers are spread over Europe, North America, LATAM, APAC, and the Middle East.

Also in 2023, RS2 announced the launch of its Beyond by RS2 offering. This newly introduced platform, addressed to its German customers, purportedly aimed to meet digital payment needs by offering a consolidated commerce solution. This included terminals, cloud-based POS systems, digital wallets, and loyalty programs. Additionally, Beyond by RS2 extended a complete range of acquiring services and integrated ecommerce.