RS2 launches Beyond by RS2 for digital payments in Germany

The platform aims to meet digital payment needs by providing a unified commerce solution with terminals, cloud-based POS systems, digital wallets, and loyalty programs, as well as a full range of acquiring services and integrated ecommerce. Merchants and partners could maximise the efficiency of their operations and scale their business by enabling their customers to pay with debit or credit cards, or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as a range of alternative payment methods. To complete the offer, Beyond by RS2 is planning the 2023 introduction of an integrated inventory and cash register system that can be integrated into the dealer infrastructure and allows dealers to manage their business via a single interface.
The ecommerce payment gateway RS2 Global Connect Multichannel lets ISVs, ISOs, PayFacs, and merchants integrate with global and local payment services. An integration through an open RESTful API connects users to over 200 payment methods coupled with access to a global payments network of local and cross-border acquirers. Customers have access to a set of business intelligence tools and a consolidated view of all the transactions that help them drive business decisions. Its data security and fraud prevention capabilities tailored by geography and channel enable users to control the costs and burden of regularity compliance.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions