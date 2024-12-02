Cashfree Payments partners with Jamboree

The partnership leverages Cashfree Payments’ cross-border payment solution, which simplifies and digitises the payment process from KYC verification, payment collection to outward remittance. It minimises the need for physical bank visits, offline KYC submission, and verification, providing students with an efficient and transparent payment experience.







With this partnership, students can initiate transactions at any time, even on weekends and holidays. It enables students to make remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), catering to a wide range of payment needs permitted by regulations. These include admission fees, education rental payments, student maintenance expenses, Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) payments, as well as blocked account payments. Moreover, it also reduces the forex markup, rendering the transactions cheaper for Indian students. Students can also track the status of the remittance, from KYC verification status, payment confirmation, remittance initiation to the stage of downloading SWIFT copy.By utilising Cashfree Payments’ solution, Jamboree is able to extend the remittance service to students without the need for integration, including those who are unable to visit offline branches. As per the press release, with the cross-border solution, Jamboree can provide education consultation and facilitate international fee payments under one roof, without the need for separate investments in building a tech stack. Additionally, it also enables Jamboree to monitor its transactions through a convenient transaction tracking dashboard.