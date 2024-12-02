Casey’s has partnered with NCR Atleos to provide surcharge-free cash withdrawals for cardholders on the Allpoint Network.

The agreement will enable users from more than 1,200 participating financial institutions to withdraw funds without incurring extra fees at ATMs located in selected Casey’s convenience stores. The service is being introduced in Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kentucky and Oklahoma. According to Atleos officials, the inclusion of Casey’s locations, many situated in towns with populations of 20,000 or fewer, is expected to help improve access to cash in communities where financial services can be limited.

Casey’s operates over 2,900 stores nationwide and records around 800 million customer transactions annually. The company’s presence in both suburban and rural markets offers additional reach for Allpoint’s 70 million-plus eligible cardholders, who will be able to use their cards at participating Casey’s ATMs without paying withdrawal surcharges.

Details of the collaboration

Representatives from Casey’s said the arrangement adds another service for customers visiting its stores for fuel, food or other purchases. Officials from Atleos commented that Casey’s store locations complement Allpoint’s existing ATM network and could boost convenience for both cardholders and financial institution partners.

The Allpoint Network is managed by NCR Atleos, which operates one of the largest independently owned ATM networks globally. Atleos provides ATM management and related services for financial institutions, retailers and consumers. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and employs around 20,000 people worldwide.

Through the partnership, both companies aim to expand cash access in areas where surcharge-free ATM availability may be more limited, particularly outside major urban centres. The move reflects a wider trend among retailers and ATM network providers to extend financial services through existing retail infrastructure.