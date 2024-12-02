Carnival Internet has announced its partnership with GoCardless in order to simplify and further optimise broadband payments.

Following this announcement, the collaboration will give Carnival Internet customers the possibility to use GoCardless’ Direct Debit function in order to manage and automate their monthly payments.

In addition, Carnival Internet will benefit from optimised cash flow and customer retention through the use of an easy, reliable payment method. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Carnival Internet x GoCardless partnership

According to the official press release, Dotlines UK has also signed a partnership agreement with GoCardless, and this initiative will see the company integrate GoCardless into its proprietary telecom software platform, Catena, so other Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can access GoCardless’ end-to-end, fully digital bank payment solutions with just a few clicks. At the same time, the collaboration is expected to expand GoCardless’s footprint in the telecoms sector.

Through the process of adding GoCardless, Carnibal Internet will be given the possibility to offer a secure and reliable way for its customers to pay their monthly bills. Furthermore, as Carnival Internet continues to evolve, the company will see GoCardless as a key partner in the initiative of delivering customer-first payment experiences, both for users and to other ISPs through the use of the Catena platform.

With the ability to automatically pull regular payments, Direct Debit will enable ISPs to simply collect payments on time, every time, while lowering their administrative challenges and providing an improved customer experience.