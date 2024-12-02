Cardholders of Arab Bank, InvestBank, and AI Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation (Al Rajhi Bank Jordan) can add their Visa cards to their Google Wallet on Android and Wear OS devices, allowing payments to be made wherever contactless payments are accepted.











Visa on Google Wallet

This integration comes as a response to the strong demand for digital payment options in the country, providing locals and tourists with the convenience of using their mobile phones for contactless payments.

Google Pay is based on tokenisation, a technology that improves security and replaces sensitive cardholder information, such as the 16-digit primary account number and the CVV, with a token number. This helps reduce fraud and optimise card authorisation rates. Google Pay is committed to keeping and improving this technology for the safety of its users around the world, while also remaining compliant with local and international regulatory requirements and the law of the industry.

Visa aims to optimise Jordan’s digital payment ecosystem through this partnership with Google, as digital wallets are on the rise in the country, with mobile penetration reaching 82.3% in early 2025, and online penetration reaching 92.5%, according to DataReportal. The rapid growth in the contactless payment market is driven by a shift towards cashless transactions, and Visa’s mission is to offer a simple and secure transition for Jordanians and their visitors.

Following the integration, users will be able to add their credit and debit cards to the Google Wallet app with the security that their financial information and details are safe when making a purchase.





Latest updates from Visa in Jordan

In February 2025, Visa introduced its Tap-to-Add card feature in Jordan, allowing cardholders to add their Visa contactless cards to digital wallets by tapping their mobile devices. This aimed to improve security and simplify the process of linking cards to digital wallets, addressing concerns related to manual data entry errors and fraud risks.