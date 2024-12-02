Brite Payments expands in Belgium





Following this expansion, Brite Payments aims to extend its presence in the Benelux area and complement its already existing coverage in the Netherlands. Merchants and traders across a wide range of verticals will be enabled to offer Brite Instant Payments to their users, which were designed to deliver improved client UX by eliminating payment redirects. One of the services is the Brite `Single Sign` which can be leveraged by customers to complete the payment process faster while using information and circumventing the need for account creation or for the registration procedure.

The company will use its Instant Payments Network (IPN) to bring Open Banking-based instant payments to the Belgian markets. The proprietary network will provide merchants with a complete instant payments and payout suite of solutions, which will enable businesses to disburse payments (such as payouts, refunds, or withdrawals) in real-time.

The Brite product expansion and commercial development in the region are set to be improved in collaboration with Philippe Rousseau, according to the press release.











Brite Payments’ strategy of development

Brite Payments is an instant payments provider that uses Open Banking technology in order to process A2A payments in real-life between customers and online traders. The company had several partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographic areas around the globe.

In May 2023, Brite announced the launch of its Instant Payments Network, in order to offer instant payments and payouts across multiple regions in Europe. The INP was designed to leverage Open Banking capabilities for offering merchants and traders complete instant payment and secure payout services. The launch was aimed at closing the gaps within the European fragmented real-time payments landscape.

Earlier in March 2023, the instant payments fintech expanded its coverage across Central and Easter Europe. The firm recently built an instant account-to-account (A2A) payments offering on the Open Banking infrastructure, and it was set to provide its payouts solution across Romania, Croatia, and Hungary. The addition of those markets meant that Brite was able to give payouts services in a total of 24 markets in Europe, according to the press release published at the time.

In December 2022, the company had an interview with The Paypers on the topic of Open Banking. The aim of the publication was to discover how merchants can benefit from Open Banking, the impact that customer experience has had on payment innovation, as well as on what is to be expected from the future. Brite Payments also took part in the Open Banking report that was published in 2022.





