Credibanco representatives have announced that Bre-B, the immediate payment system supported by the Bank of the Republic of Colombia, will not begin its operations in September 2025.

According to an interview with local media, Felipe Acevedo, president of Credibanco, the date was updated to 9 October 2025, as the issuing entity is still working with the central bank on an articulated and organised schedule. He mentioned that everything is conducted responsibly so that when the payment system is launched, it works accordingly.

This comes as the fourth delay for Bre-B’s entry into operation, with the Bank of the Republic of Colombia requesting in October 2024 to extend the deadlines, with the decision being based on implementing technological adjustments. By then, Bre-B, which has been compared to the Brazilian platform Pix, was scheduled to begin operating between March and May 2025. The schedule was then moved to July, which came and went, and the date was moved to mid-September.

The postponement comes during a time when several countries across the region are introducing their own state-backed digital payments platform. While the Central Bank of Brazil was the first, launching Pix, in August 2025, the Central Bank of Peru announced its plans to roll out a public platform for digital payments by the end of 2026. The move sought to reshape the country’s financial landscape and scale revenue. Additionally, through this initiative, the financial institution aimed to deepen competition in the national ecosystem and support financial inclusion during a period of scaled adoption of digital tools.

Colombia’s Bre-B

Encouraged by the success of Pix in Brazil, the Bank of the Republic of Colombia started the Bre-B project in 2022, intending to create an optimal user experience for payments, enabling 24/7 transactions and ensuring regulatory interoperability. Following extensive research and workgroups with the industry, the project evolved into Bre-B. The system’s objective is to boost interoperability, efficiency, security, financial inclusion, and fair competition in the market.

Additionally, the system connects A2A players with new solutions from entities like Credibanco and Visionamos, the network for financial cooperatives. The central bank is also working on developing Drixi, a directory for entities wanting to directly connect to Bre-B.