



With the substantial expansion in the global travel industry, the integration of BR-DGE's payment orchestration platform into Vibe is set to deliver optimised payment connectivity to travel merchants and their end customers. In addition, Vibe joins the range of partners that currently leverage BR-DGE's modular solutions, including Kenwood Travel and Travel Counsellors, with them relying on the company to support the delivery of an improved end-to-end online payment experience.











BR-DGE – Vibe partnership benefits and capabilities

Via a single integration with BR-DGE, Vibe’s merchants are set to receive access to increased platform resilience and stability, additional capabilities to scale acceptance optimisation, and an expedited time-to-market. As detailed in the press release, the collaboration between BR-DGE and Vibe already saw interest, with one of the first OTA merchants signing up to go live with the merged solution in the upcoming months.



Moreover, the alliance is set to be supported by the continuous growth presented by global airline, cruise, and hotel bookings which followed the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering this, firms such as Vibe need to interact with multiple organisations, including OTAs, airlines, and hotel operators, among others, with each of them having different booking processes, policies, and systems. Vibe’s booking service requires flexible technology that can deliver access to additional payments to increase conversions, facilitate dynamic pricing, and tolerate rapidly increasing transaction volumes.



Through this partnership and by gaining access to its payment orchestration technology, Vibe is set to overcome current challenges in the industry, including payment system outages, while also leveraging the firm’s modular platform which contains more than 300 payment methods, providers, and services. Additionally, Vibe’s customers can use BR-DGE’s intelligent routing and failover features, enabling businesses to route transaction volumes to an optimal provider, or transfer from a system downtime at one provider to another available one. At the same time, the collaboration between the two companies is set to allow customers to leverage acquiring local markets to augment authorisation rates and scale revenues.