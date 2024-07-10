BR-DGE launches global white-label payment solution

This solution offers a customizable and modular technology stack, allowing clients to integrate new services and manage their own branding while adhering to regulatory requirements.
BR-DGE’s white-label solution allows payment players to select from a variety of services, combining their own offerings with BR-DGE’s features such as payment connectivity, routing, tokenization, and data reporting. This integration can be achieved without disrupting existing regulatory compliance.
The solution supports multiple use cases, enabling acquirers to expand their international reach, manage transaction volumes effectively, and provide merchants with an optimal payment stack. For platform providers, it offers scalability and the ability to attract new business without adding complexity to checkout processes or requiring changes to existing providers.
BR-DGE’s solution is designed to help businesses manage legacy technology stacks, integrate new services, and comply with regulations such as PCI DSS, 3DS, and the upcoming PSD3. It addresses the demand for modular payment choices and value-added services, simplifying the management of multiple integrations for payment providers.
The company’s modular products—Connect, Vault, Optimise, and Insights—provide various services. Connect offers access to numerous payment providers and methods, while Optimise facilitates dynamic transaction routing. Vault ensures PCI-compliant tokenization, and Insights provides data reporting capabilities.
BR-DGE aims to be a central hub for payments connectivity, routing, and data services, addressing the complexities faced by PSPs, acquirers, aggregators, and e-commerce marketplaces. Its white-label solution eliminates the need for providers to build their own tech stacks, offering a cost-effective and time-saving alternative.
With growth into the Asia-Pacific region, BR-DGE has formed partnerships with Trustly, Kount, and PayPal, and established a strategic alliance with Discover Global Network. This alliance allows BR-DGE’s merchants to access a wide network of merchant acceptance points globally.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
