BR-DGE signs three-year partnership with Visa

Through a single point of integration, BR-DGE offers a wide range of payment options to merchants, including over 100 payment providers and 200 alternative payment methods. As reported in the official company press release, by way of partnering with Visa, BR-DGE will gain access to Visa’s open network, benefiting from its global reach.

The BR-DGE – Visa collaboration will create the opportunity for merchants to offer payment solutions and experiences that are integrated into their existing payments stack while enabling them to promote customer loyalty, as explained by BR-DGE official company sources.

BR-DGE services and client portfolio expansion strategy

BR-DGE has built an independent payment orchestration platform aimed to be easy to integrate and adopt, enabling merchants to consolidate reporting and ensuring that they can thus deliver a streamlined end-to-end payment experience.

In 2022, the company made a slew of announcements, globally aimed at expanding its client portfolio and strategic growth.

In June, BR-DGE has partnered with Trust Payments to provide its merchants access to the latter’s Converged Commerce offerings. The new partnership enabled BR-DGE customers to access Trust Payments’ technology, including an all-in-one payments platform, risk management tools, anti-money laundering (AML), and fraud detection features.

The company signed two relevant partnerships in the travel vertical with Travel Counsellors in August 2022 and with Kenwood Travel in November. BR-DGE enabled Travel Counsellors to fully utilise their dynamic rules engine to build a multi acquirer strategy across its global business operations. In turn, Kenwood Travel now leverages BR-DGE’s payment orchestration technology with 300 payment and technology providers via one single integration point. The platform uses dynamic routing and connections to the entire payments ecosystem in order to reduce the risk of failed payments.

BR-DGE added Vyne’s account-to-account (A2A) payments platform to their client roster in September 2022 to allow payments via bank transfer at a low cost for merchants. Each payment made through Vyne is also automatically Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) compliant, reducing the risk of fraud for customers and merchants while eliminating chargebacks, all without impacting conversion.

In November 2022, Worldline has extended its partnership with BR-DGE by enlisting its global acquiring capabilities in BR-DGE’s partnership programme. The collaboration saw BR-DGE’s merchants having access to scalable, trusted, and secure solutions from Worldline’s global acquiring platform, across the payment value chain.

Leveraging BR-DGE’s payment orchestration platform and network of payment providers reportedly enabled Worldline’s partners to acquire new merchants, retain customer relations, accelerate merchant onboarding, and gain access to a wealth of marketing and sales resources, according to the official company communication extended at the time.

BR-DGE is a startup that received its seed funding in 2020 amounting to a total of GBP 2.5 million.