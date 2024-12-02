BR-DGE partners PayPal to boost user payment experience

The collaboration is set to offer the latest integration for BR-DGE merchants using PayPal’s complete payments platform (PPCP), as well as the PayPal Braintree platform.

What’s in store for partners PayPal and BR-DGE

PayPal’s PPCP enables businesses of all sizes across the world to boost conversion rates through reduced friction at the checkout point, offering customers an easy and secure way to pay online or in-app. Through the new agreement, BR-DGE’s merchants can access PayPal’s latest online payment technology for high-end payment innovations. At the same time, merchants can access PayPal’s wide array of available payment methods and features, including popular options such as PayPal Pay later or Venmo in the US (to be launched later in 2024). By choosing the preferred payment method, merchants can benefit from increased flexibility at checkout and even have the option to pay in instalments or at a later date.

According to recent research conducted by BR-DGE, a third of consumers (32%) mention that the availability of payment methods represents a priority in their purchasing decisions. As consumer behaviour continues to change regarding ecommerce, customers now prioritise flexibility and the overall shopping experience when choosing a recurring partner. Thus, BR-DGE’s scalable checkout solution leverages PayPal’s global knowledge of payment acceptance to deliver an outstanding customer experience.

Moreover, PayPal’s Braintree branch offers consumers across the globe the possibility to choose their payment option at ecommerce retailers and by integrating with BR-DGE, the latter’s customer database will access all these benefits and millions of merchants across more than 200 global markets in one single integration.

The partnership is a two-way end, as PayPal will also benefit from BR-DGE’s preferential market position to access a network that empowers merchants from different verticals, including travel, retail, leisure, and others.





About BR-DGE

The UK-based payment orchestration provider BR-DGE is on a mission to shift power and control back to merchants in a highly intricate and restrictive payments environment. Its continuous investment in technology empowered a series of products beyond payment orchestration that is simple to integrate, including optimised authorisation rates, consolidated reporting, and onboarding features.

