Boost Payment Solutions has partnered with Airwallex to expand its international commercial card processing capabilities.

The commercial partnership sees Airwallex supply global processing infrastructure and acquiring capabilities to US-based Boost, which runs a proprietary platform for sending and receiving commercial card payments internationally. The companies say the arrangement’s aim is to simplify supplier onboarding and cross-border processing, while supporting Boost’s expansion into new markets.

How the integration works

The integration divides responsibilities between the two firms. Airwallex’s infrastructure handles processing across markets, while Boost contributes its experience with B2B and large-ticket commercial card transactions. That specialisation has a direct bearing on cost. Boost aims to lower processing expenses for its clients by helping eligible high-value payments qualify for large-ticket interchange rates and by optimising scheme fees across European payment flows.

The partners identify four areas the integration addresses, as follows: supplier enablement is handled through a digital-first process, with international suppliers able to go live in as few as two business days. The following is payment performance. The companies point to lower failure rates, fewer retried transactions, and ongoing work on on-time settlement. The remaining areas are cost, as outlined above, and reporting, where the integration is expected to deliver more consistent and enriched transaction and remittance data across Boost’s global payment volume.

Boost states that its payment volume processed through Airwallex grew almost tenfold over five months, during which more than 270 supplier accounts were onboarded.

Dean M. Leavitt, Founder and CEO of Boost Payment Solutions, argued that crossing a border should not make B2B payments more complicated, adding that the partnership allows Boost to make the infrastructure behind its platform more scalable and consistent. Philipp Reichardt, VP of Enterprises at Airwallex, said that B2B payments become more complex when businesses operate across several markets, and that Airwallex’s Embedded Payments solutions are designed to address this.

Companies background and strategic fit

Boost operates in more than 180 countries, and its patented technology connects buyers and suppliers, with a focus on process efficiency, payment security, data insights, and revenue optimisation.

Founded in Australia in 2015, Airwallex is now co-headquartered in the US and Singapore, serving over 675,000 businesses, either directly or through platform customers. The company holds more than 85 licences across North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include payment acceptance, billing, global accounts, corporate cards, and spend management.

For Boost, the partnership provides access to licenced processing and acquiring infrastructure as it extends its international footprint. On the other side, for Airwallex, it adds a B2B-focused platform to the businesses using its embedded payments offering, positioning its infrastructure within large-ticket commercial card flows as well as the merchant and business accounts it already serves.