Netherlands-based Booking.com has announced the launch of its first credit card in the US, named Booking.com Genius Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card.

To roll out the new credit card offering, Booking.com is collaborating with Imprint, a company focusing on partnering with global brands to design, launch, and manage co-branded credit card programmes to scale customer loyalty. When it comes to the issuer, the travel platform chose to work with First Electronic Bank, an FDIC-insured, state-chartered industrial bank.

The credit card provides rewards on travel booked with the platform and on some everyday spending for its users. Similar to other cards serviced by Imprint, customers can see if they are approved with no impact on their credit scores. After accepting the offer, a hard inquiry on credit scores will be performed for users. In order to apply for the card, individuals need to have a Booking.com account, which is free to create on the company’s website or app.

The card’s capabilities are set to increase Booking.com’s direct traffic numbers, which, according to Skift , were in the mid-60% range over the past four quarters, up from a low-60% range a year prior.

Benefits and rewards for travellers

As welcome offers, Booking.com is set to allow cardholders to earn USD 150 in travel credits after spending USD 1,500 within 90 days, as well as to receive another USD 100 in travel credits if they spend over USD 15,000 annually. Also, all enrolees in the new offering are upgraded to Genius Level Three, Booking.com’s highest loyalty tier, which provides perks such as 10% to 20% off on eligible stays, free breakfast, room upgrades, and priority support.

Furthermore, Booking.com plans to deliver rewards such as 6% back in travel credits on stays booked in its app, 5% back in travel credits on flights, stays, car rentals, attractions, cruises, and airport taxis on its website, 3% back on purchases made during a stay booked on its website, as well as 3% on dining, gas, and groceries, and 2% back in travel credits on all other purchases. These rewards come as travel credits which can be utilised toward the cost of future eligible stays, flights, car rentals, attractions, and airport taxis. Every USD 1 in travel credits is worth USD 1 to spend on the platform, with no minimum redemption threshold being implemented.

Additionally, the Genius Rewards Visa Signature card imposes no foreign fees and provides travel protections such as auto rental coverage, trip cancellation, and travel accident insurance. Booking.com’s new card offering can be beneficial for those who leverage the company’s services on a regular basis to reserve their travel.