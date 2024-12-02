Bonprix introduces Trustly A2A payments in Nordic countries

The rollout, which covers Sweden, Norway and Finland, integrates Trustly's account-to-account (A2A) payment technology as part of an effort to streamline digital transactions in the region.

The implementation is being conducted in collaboration with Computop, a provider of global payment solutions. According to Bonprix representatives, the shift to A2A payments is expected to simplify the checkout process by enabling customers to pay directly from their bank accounts, removing the need for traditional card-based transactions. This approach is also intended to help reduce the rate of cart abandonment across its online platforms in the Nordics.

Focus on direct bank payments and checkout optimisation

Trustly’s A2A payment method relies on open banking infrastructure and is available in over 30 countries. By linking consumers directly to their banks during the payment process, the solution aims to lower transaction friction and improve payment security.

Officials from Trustly stated that supporting Bonprix’s operations in the Nordic region aligns with the company’s broader goal of improving ecommerce payments through faster and more user-friendly methods. They also highlighted the role of partners like Computop in facilitating the deployment of their solutions.

Bonprix, part of the Otto Group, is using the integration as part of its wider digital commerce strategy in Northern Europe. Representatives from Bonprix indicated that enhancing the customer payment experience remains a key focus, and the collaboration with Trustly is seen as a practical step in improving digital service delivery.

Trustly’s platform also includes technologies such as Azura and biometric-based face authentication, which are intended to offer additional layers of security while simplifying the user journey.

Founded in 1986, Bonprix operates online stores in 16 European countries and maintains a B2B presence in several additional markets. The company is headquartered in Hamburg, with further operations in France, Italy, and Poland.

