With the introduction of a composable headless alternative to Magento’s native checkout, Bold allows brands using Adobe Commerce to improve checkout experiences without the risk, cost or complexity of re-platforming. The composable checkout solution adds an optimised, customisable checkout experience on top of the brands’ existing technologies. According to businesswire.com, some brands adopting this new checkout will take a first step toward a composable SaaS ecommerce infrastructure.

The official press release touches on the issue of checkout abandonment and highlights that brands need to address this issue by extending checkout to new channels while maintaining complete control over the experiences they’re offering to shoppers to drive conversion. In essence, they need to provide checkout experiences that not only fit their business needs but are also tailored to individual shoppers and their shopping habits.

The partnership between Bold and PayPal will allow brands to modernise their checkout experiences quicker and with fewer plug-ins when compared to the platform’s native checkout system. Specifically, brands can activate and use most payment methods without having to add plug-ins, which supports payment flexibility for both brands and consumers. The integration also removes deals with any performance and security issues that could prevent companies from scaling as they experience an increase in traffic and transactions.

Bold Commerce’s integration with PayPal

In January 2023, Bold Commerce integrated with PayPal to bring together payments and ecommerce. Through this collaboration, retailers and brands gained the ability to use Bold Commerce’s headless checkout suite together with the PayPal Commerce Platform to launch sales channels beyond their traditional website and accept a full lineup of payment options, including PayPal, PayPal Pay Later, Venmo, and credit and debit cards.

The initial collaboration between PayPal and Bold Commerce allowed retailers to bring payments and checkout together into a single, pre-integrated solution. Retailers were able to place checkout capabilities wherever shopper interactions are present, including blogs and social pages.

By combining Bold Checkout together with PayPal’s offering and its more than 430 million active accounts, the collaboration supported the creation of a global cross-merchant network effect for ecommerce. Using both PayPal and Bold Commerce, retailers can drive revenue growth through increased checkout conversion on their website and new shoppable touchpoints.

