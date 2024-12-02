Bold Commerce announces a collaboration with PayPal

This integration aims to streamline the checkout process for US-based retailers using Adobe Commerce, allowing them to deploy Fastlane by PayPal without needing to switch platforms. Retailers can now add Fastlane by PayPal to their existing Adobe Commerce setups through Bold’s Magento extension, which can be installed in under 30 minutes. According to the official press release, this solution is designed to improve the checkout process, making it up to 32% faster for guest users and achieving a conversion rate of approximately 80% for those with Fastlane profiles.

The same source reveals that consumer expectations for a quick and seamless checkout process are rising, with 66% of shoppers expecting to complete their purchase within four minutes. Complicated account registrations and manual data entry are significant barriers, as 82% of consumers abandon purchases due to these obstacles. By simplifying the checkout experience for both returning and new customers, retailers can potentially increase conversion rates.

Integrating Fastlane

The integration of Fastlane enables brands to offer an expedited checkout experience without the complexities and costs associated with replatforming. Fastlane pre-fills payment and shipping information for users who are already registered and allows new users to save their details for future transactions thus speeding up the process and eliminating the need for account creation.

Representatives from Bold Commerce emphasised that this partnership aims to offer retailers the tools to deliver efficient and effective checkout experiences, which are critical for conversion and customer engagement.

PayPal officials highlighted the importance of streamlined checkout experiences in driving conversions. They noted that the partnership with Bold extends Fastlane’s capabilities to more retailers, enabling them to enhance their checkout processes and improve growth potential.

Bold Commerce is the exclusive provider of Fastlane by PayPal for all versions of Adobe Commerce. Following this partnership, US retailers can now integrate Fastlane by PayPal through Bold Checkout with no additional fees for the Payment Booster integration, although standard transaction fees through PayPal will apply.

This latest development builds on Bold’s previous work with PayPal, including the introduction of a headless commerce solution that integrates PayPal’s full suite of payment options with Bold’s checkout platform.

For more information about PayPal, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.