BlueSnap partners with BigTime Software





Following this announcement, BigTime Software is set to extend the availability of BigTime Wallet after incorporating the payment processing technology offered by BlueSnap. The payment solution will be delivered to small and medium-sized professional services organisations in Canada, in order to provide optimised financial management, efficient online payment capabilities, as well as streamlined accounts receivable (AR) processes. The aim of the company is to improve the cash flow and client interactions as well.

Furthermore, Canadian enterprises that will adopt the BigTime Wallet will be enabled to use BlueSnap technology for processing payments. The procedure will take place by using the client’s preferred payment methods, prioritising an overall improved invoice and billing experience, as well as an increase in time to revenue. Businesses will also be given the possibility to leverage a user portal integrated within BigTime Software, which facilitates secure and convenient communication with customers.

More details on the partnership

By using the BigTime Wallet solution, companies will be enabled to align automated accounts receivable processes with an optimised overall speed, security, and cost-effectiveness, for driving profit growth. In addition, organisations will also be enabled to access an exclusive set of benefits, including the Pre-Authorised Debit payment option, which was designed to eliminate payment size limits, contribute to a decrease in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), as well as reduce the possibility of payment failures.

The firms will combine their products in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients while remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry.



BlueSnap’s strategy of development

Ireland-based payment orchestrator BlueSnap announced multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographies around the world.

In June 2023, the company partnered with Arbonne International in order to assist the latter in the process of selling its healthy living suite of products to clients around the world. Throughout the collaboration, BlueSnap was set to facilitate Arbonne International, a company that provides customers with products that are formulated to be vegan, non-GMO, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.

BlueSnap also aimed to consolidate the company’s payment providers into a single integration which focused on allowing more efficient and secure digital payment processing around the world.

Earlier in April 2023, BlueSnap and Payplug partnered for a webinar organised by The Paypers, in which the firms discussed how payment facilitation increases global customer reach and revenue potential. Furthermore, the companies disclosed information on their collaboration and on how payment facilitation can improve the manner in which e-merchants expand into new markets and generate more revenue.



