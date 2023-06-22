BlueSnap provides global payments capabilities to Arbonne International

BlueSnap will facilitate Arbonne International, a company that sells products formulated to be vegan, non-GMO, gluten, and cruelty-free, including skincare and nutrition products using high quality plant based ingredients to customers around the world. This partnership will augment Arbonne by providing global payment capabilities for their strong network of international consultants.
To support the brand’s continued growth, Arbonne has partnered with BlueSnap to consolidate their payment providers into a single integration allowing for more efficient processing of digital payments around the world.
Arbonne officials emphasized the significance of partnering with entities capable of facilitating their global business expansion. They highlighted BlueSnap's role in enabling Arbonne to enhance customer interactions worldwide by localising programming and ensuring a smoother transactional process, a vital aspect of their operations.
BlueSnap’s global payment orchestration platform is built to support growing international businesses. It includes a network of global banks to help increase authorisation rates, payment optimisation tools to reduce costs, over 100+ shopper currencies to improve sales, 100+ popular payment types to convert more shoppers, solutions for regulation and tax compliance, reporting to increase visibility and simplify reconciliation, and built-in chargeback and fraud management – all available through a single integration.
In reference to this progress, Bluesnap representatives expressed their satisfaction with the timing of their collaboration with Arbonne, considering the rising consumer demand for skincare products containing natural ingredients in Europe. They acknowledged that the payment experience plays a pivotal role in successful global transactions, and emphasized the importance of seamless payment processing tailored to each company's specific requirements. Bluesnap is enthusiastic about partnering with Arbonne to support their worldwide expansion, while simultaneously assisting in optimizing authorisation rates and enhancing the overall customer experience.
