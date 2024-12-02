Bloomreach expands partnership with BigCommerce





Throughout this partnership, BigCommerce clients and users will also be enabled to securely and efficiently integrate Bloomreach through the entire BigCommerce App Marketplace.

Bloomreach will also provide businesses and individuals with the possibility to deliver personalised experiences across all of their digital channels. By expanding its collaboration with BigCommerce, the company will focus on ensuring that the growing number of firms that are building their ecommerce site on the BigCommerce platform have all the needed tools to personalise and improve the overall customer experience and process of development.









BigCommerce’s latest partnerships

Open SaaS ecommerce platform for B2C and B2B brands BigCommerce had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic regions around the world.

At the beginning of August 2023, the company announced its partnership with Google Cloud in order to add AI-powered features and tools to its platform, with its AI technology. As per the information detailed in the press release published at the time, the new features were set to enable firm and enterprise merchants to improve overall operational efficiencies, drive more sales, as well as to provide an enhanced customer experience and product discovery. BigCommerce’s AI-powered services were planned to be made globally available by the end of 2023.

Furthermore, BigCommerce needed to expedite its usage of AI technologies in order to improve the manner in which traders innovate and succeed with a simplified, modernised, and secure approach to enterprise ecommerce. Included in the new features were the solutions that enabled traders to create compelling tool descriptions with AI-powered writing features by using the Google Cloud Vertex AI on the backend, as well as to deliver highly personalised storefronts, and to gain deeper insights into the overall business performance with AI-driven data analytics.

Earlier in July 2023, BigCommerce updated its multi-storefront (MSF) capability to improve the way merchants grow and develop internationally with localised shopping experiences. The newly released international enhancements for multi-store functionality were set to expand the platform’s offerings in order to allow the world’s enterprise traders to localise checkouts, language, merchandising, as well as the content.

The update aimed to expand the ability of merchants to reach and sell to clients regardless of their location, currency, or language they use. Following these features, individuals were set to have the option to execute growth strategies in a more efficient manner with a simplified procedure of developing full-funned shopping experiences for all groups of customers. Moreover, they also focused on building marketing and sales strategies free of any added complexities to daily management.