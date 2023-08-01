BigCommerce partners with Google Cloud

The announcement details that these new features are set to enable enterprise merchants to improve operational efficiencies, better customer experiences, enhance product discovery, and help drive more sales. BigCommerce’s AI-powered solutions will start being globally available by the end of 2023.
Create compelling product descriptions with AI-powered writing features. Using Google Cloud’s Vertex AI on the backend, merchants can save time and simplify the writing and creative process that enable product catalogues to get to market more quickly and efficiently – helping better SEO rankings, product discovery and increasing traffic and conversion rates that aid in more sales.
Deliver highly personalised storefronts. Powered by Google Cloud’s Recommendations AI, merchants will have a hassle-free way to create personalised product recommendations tailored to customers’ tastes and preferences, bettering product discovery to potentially increase average order value (AOV), conversions and lifetime value (LTV).
Gain deeper insight into business performance with AI-driven data analytics. BigCommerce’s Ecommerce Insights tool is set to be upgraded to feature new AI capabilities, enabling merchants to derive deeper data insight and analytics into store performance, and customer trends, and to respond to business changes as they happen.
By having processes automated with AI across their ecommerce operations, merchants are enabled to save time organically and improve operational efficiency and productivity leveraging AI algorithms to simplify workflows, expedite product development cycles, decrease costs, and accelerate time-to-market.
The announcement details the new AI integration to come at a time when AI adoption among retailers is expected to exceed USD 127 billion by 2023, as per Future Market Insights data. What is more, the demand for AI in retail is believed to grow at a 28% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.
Commenting on the news, Troy Cox, senior vice president of product at BigCommerce said that the company is invested in AI that will allow enterprise merchants to optimise their ecommerce operations leveraging advanced and innovative tech to drive operational efficiencies, deliver increasingly targeted and personalised shopping experiences, and ultimately sell more globally. The spokesperson added that creating AI-powered solutions with Google Cloud helps cement the significance of their collaborative partnership as they look to strengthen AI in the ecommerce industry together.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions