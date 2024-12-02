Blackhawk Network to acquire Tango Card





As per the information detailed in the press release, Blackhawk Network confirmed the agreement to acquire Tango Card, a digital B2B gift card rewards company, aiming to further improve its global rewards platform. The acquisition is based on Tango’s capabilities and its reward experience via its API, as well as its service and the presence of global content, having the ability to complement BHN’s product portfolio.











The acquisition’s objective

According to BHN’s officials, the company was a longtime partner to Tango, as well as an early investor in the firm. BHN underlined that it intends to merge its services with Tango’s to provide global and scalable solutions and developments to the rewards and incentives industry. Additionally, the strategic acquisition enables BHN and Tango’s customers to experience the latter’s B2B incentives platform and customer support, with the services being improved by BHN’s global connectivity and industry knowledge. Representatives from Tango stated that, currently, customers require global rewards, improved technology, and reliable supply chains, all with a focus on support and service. By joining BHN, the company aims to continue its work in this space, support customers’ global needs, and develop enhanced experiences for recipients.



Considering that the rewards and incentives space saw significant interest and investment over the last years, Tango also experienced substantial growth since its first investment from FTV Capital in 2018. At that time, the company intended to leverage the capital injection to continue investing in its core Reward Delivery Platform and Rewards as a Service API, scale its Rewards Genius dashboard, deliver additional marketplace integrations, accelerate international expansion, and expand its workforce. The current move represents the second time in which FTV and BHN partnered on an acquisition.



The press release also mentions that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, expired and there are no remaining antitrust approvals. However, the transaction between Tango and BHN is subject to regulatory approvals relating to money transmitter licences. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2024.





