BigCommerce launches B2B Edition Invoice Portal





The new solution provides an enterprise-grade invoice payment experience that enables B2B merchants to incorporate invoice payments into a centralised online purchasing workflow. Through the B2B Edition Buyer Portal, merchants have the potential to improve transaction efficiency, reduce operational costs, and deliver an improved user experience that can increase brand loyalty and repeat business.











B2B Edition Invoice Portal features

The new B2B Edition Invoice Portal serves as a B2B Edition component of a comprehensive suite of functionalities that aim to improve the online selling experience for B2B businesses. The Invoice Portal allows buyers to:

Pay multiple invoices for orders placed both online and offline, removing the need for manual payment methods, while enhancing the buyer transaction experience;

Reconcile payments with ERP systems, increasing operational efficiency for back-office teams;

Simplify the invoice payment process by replacing legacy, standalone processes with a more connected experience;

Increase transaction time, helping to potentially improve cash flow and reduce the risk of late payments.

Furthermore, the B2B Edition functionality addresses the requirements of the current B2B industry and highlights BigCommerce’s commitment to providing B2B brands with tools and capabilities for expansion and scalability. According to the company’s officials, the launch of the Invoice Portal allows BigCommerce to provide B2B buyers with more control over their invoices online and enables them to sync with the ERP.





The new functionality follows the release of B2B Edition, a suite of B2B capabilities that feature Multi-Storefront (MSF) compatibility, a modernised B2B buyer portal, and headless support. Some of the B2B brands that use BigCommerce’s B2B Edition include The Beer Bat, Tectran, USCutter, and United Aqua Group.





More information about BigCommerce