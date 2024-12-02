BigCommerce launches B2B Edition Invoice Portal

The new solution provides an enterprise-grade invoice payment experience that enables B2B merchants to incorporate invoice payments into a centralised online purchasing workflow. Through the B2B Edition Buyer Portal, merchants have the potential to improve transaction efficiency, reduce operational costs, and deliver an improved user experience that can increase brand loyalty and repeat business.
B2B Edition Invoice Portal features
The new B2B Edition Invoice Portal serves as a B2B Edition component of a comprehensive suite of functionalities that aim to improve the online selling experience for B2B businesses. The Invoice Portal allows buyers to:
-
Pay multiple invoices for orders placed both online and offline, removing the need for manual payment methods, while enhancing the buyer transaction experience;
-
Reconcile payments with ERP systems, increasing operational efficiency for back-office teams;
-
Simplify the invoice payment process by replacing legacy, standalone processes with a more connected experience;
-
Increase transaction time, helping to potentially improve cash flow and reduce the risk of late payments.
Furthermore, the B2B Edition functionality addresses the requirements of the current B2B industry and highlights BigCommerce’s commitment to providing B2B brands with tools and capabilities for expansion and scalability. According to the company’s officials, the launch of the Invoice Portal allows BigCommerce to provide B2B buyers with more control over their invoices online and enables them to sync with the ERP.
The new functionality follows the release of B2B Edition, a suite of B2B capabilities that feature Multi-Storefront (MSF) compatibility, a modernised B2B buyer portal, and headless support. Some of the B2B brands that use BigCommerce’s B2B Edition include The Beer Bat, Tectran, USCutter, and United Aqua Group.
More information about BigCommerce
Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce is an open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that allows merchants to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. Several B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker, and Vodafone.
Recently, Bloomreach expanded its partnership
with BigCommerce, aiming to allow the latter's customers to access its commerce technology. The collaboration enables BigCommerce clients and users to securely and efficiently integrate Bloomreach through the entire BigCommerce App Marketplace.
Moreover, BigCommerce entered a partnership
with Google Cloud to add AI-powered features to its platform leveraging its AI tech. The new features are set to enable enterprise merchants to enhance operational efficiencies, improve customer experience and product discovery, as well as drive more sales.