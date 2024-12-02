BigCommerce and Digital River to offer merchants cross-border selling

With a single integration, merchants can integrate Digital River’s Merchant of Record business model to mitigate risks and maximise conversions by delivering localised checkout experiences for both onshore and cross-border sales directly from within their BigCommerce store. As a result, merchants can deploy entry into new markets in as little as six weeks and simplify cross-border selling processes that may decrease operational costs by up to 30%.

Key benefits of this partnership include global payment localisation, minimisation of financial complexities, reduction legal risks, maximisation of payment authorisations, and streamlined order processes. Digital River representatives stated that delivering localised checkout experiences and reconciling international sales can be daunting and burdensome. To remove these complexities, tehy’ve teamed with BigCommerce to manage the financial and legal responsibilities of cross-border selling on behalf of BigCommerce merchants and to help them simplify operations and accelerate global expansion at less cost.

