



With the rollout of Pix Automático, Brazilians are set to be able to make recurring payments automatically, directly between bank accounts, without the need for credit cards or direct debit setups. The launch supports the shift from traditional models that tended to pose inefficiencies and limited financial inclusion to a more optimal and digital payment experience, with businesses being able to offer improved services while consumers benefit from increased control and security.











The Central Bank of Brazil initially announced its plans to launch Pix Automático at the beginning of June 2025, with the rollout being expected by the end of the same month. Through this initiative, the financial institution sought to further advance digital finance in the region, as the integration of automation technology into Pix was set to have substantial implications for the mobile ecosystem.





Pix Automático capabilities

With Pix Automático, users need to provide a one-time authorisation for recurring payments to be deducted automatically from their bank account. This permission is offered securely through Open Finance, can be revoked at any time, and all transactions remain visible in the individual’s banking app. Possible use cases for Pix Automático include:

A streaming platform providing subscription renewals, even for customers who do not own a credit card;

A gym eliminating missed payments and collection costs through a fully digital setup;

A beverage subscription club optimising monthly charges;

A language school automating tuition payments with complete traceability.

Furthermore, Belvo’s Pix Automático seeks to act as more than a new payment method, aiming to be part of a connected financial infrastructure. Through this, businesses operating across several sectors can utilise real-time financial data to improve their billing strategies. Additionally, as a Central Bank-regulated Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP), Belvo was part of the official Pix Automático pilot programme, with the company now providing secure infrastructure to support businesses in scaling this new solution.

Pix Automático also focuses on increasing access to digital services by mitigating the need for credit cards or pre-approved limits, in turn enabling Brazilians to subscribe to products and services more efficiently and directly.

The rollout of Pix Automático advances Belvo’s commitment to accelerating the digital advancement of Latin America’s financial sector, offering technology that allows companies to create smarter, more inclusive payment experiences. Back in February 2025, Belvo also launched Biometric Pix, intending to augment instant payments in Brazil.