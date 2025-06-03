Subscribe
News

Central Bank of Brazil to roll out Pix Automático in June 2025

Thursday 5 June 2025 12:54 CET | News

The Central Bank of Brazil has officially announced its plans to introduce Pix Automático, a new automated capability for the instant payment platform PIX, in June 2025. 

Through this move, the Central Bank of Brazil aims to further advance digital finance in the region, as the integration of automation technology into PIX has significant implications for the mobile ecosystem. Additionally, this advancement supports the evolution of Brazil’s domestic payment infrastructure, while PIX is set to solidify its position as an optimal digital payment system worldwide.

PIX and how adding automation will improve it

Developed and operated by the Central Bank of Brazil, PIX enables individuals and businesses to transfer funds instantly, with no additional cost to individuals and a small one to businesses. The solution can be used by financial institutions, digital wallets, and banking apps, which makes it an interoperable and inclusive system.

On the other hand, Pix Automático, focused on facilitating recurring payments, assists the advancement of the platform while also supporting participants in the mobile ecosystem, including telcos, digital wallets, app developers, and fintech platforms. The solution allows users to authorise a payment once, and all future transactions are processed automatically and instantly, without requiring any manual intervention. Additionally, Pix Automático is set to deliver multiple authorisation flows, providing flexibility to users and businesses. Among them, the Central Bank of Brazil plans to provide in-app prompts after an initial payment, QR codes that merge a first payment and a recurring payment setup, and scheduled payments with an optional auto-payment offer.

Furthermore, the Central Bank of Brazil underlined that the launch of Pix Automático comes as part of a broader roadmap for the system, with other upcoming developments including Contactless PIX, International PIX, and Open Finance Integration.

Recently, the Central Bank also announced a series of security updates to the PIX Regulation, affecting financial and payment institutions. The new rules required these entities to ensure that the names associated with PIX keys matched the records held by the Federal Revenue Service. With these measures, the financial institution sought to minimise fraudulent activities by preventing scammers from using mismatched names when registering keys.


Source: Link


