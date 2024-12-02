Bankful integrates Shopify

The press release details that as a multitude of economists predict a 2023 recession, Bankful has set its focus on assisting merchants with reducing cart abandonment to optimise conversion. The Shopify Native integration enables customers to benefit from an improved checkout experience with simple and fast one-click checkout, and this checkout process is expected to help merchants increase conversion and revenue, looking to help transform more browsers into buyers.





Bankful, Shopify integration and what it means for ecommerce

Based on the information provided in the announcement, Bankful’s one-click integration is set to constantly display accurate stock levels, helping simplify the inventory management process and improving the overall checkout experience for customers. The feature is believed to help eliminate inventory lag and ensure that customers have a smooth experience throughout the entirety of the shopping process.

Commenting on the integration announcement, Bankful CMO, Marcela DeVivo, stated that ‘a penny saved is a penny earned’, especially in this instance when ‘we’re talking about a lot of pennies’. As per their statement, the technology not only helps create an increasingly fast and secure checkout process, but it also brings forth valuable insights related to consumer behaviours.











The press release further details that Bankful’s Shopify Native integration is now available for all Bankful merchants. Should they wish to get started, merchants are enabled to create an account or contact the company to gain more knowledge on how the platform can assist them in their journey of achieving ecommerce goals.





Bankful, Shopify offerings and recent developments

Bankful is a payment solutions provider, as well as merchant services for all types of businesses, looking to provide every client with the needed tools and support for achieving both business growth and success.

A 2006-founded company, Shopify activates within the ecommerce space, having its platform used in approximately 200 countries and found on almost two million websites. Shopify provides a simplified way for launching online businesses, together with room for expansion, with the platform enabling merchants to build professional-looking ecommerce solutions with an extensive range of features and functionalities.

As part of its recent developments, Shopify announced earlier in March 2023 a collaboration with US-based platform thirdweb for the launch of Commercekit, a solution set to enable developers to create Web3 commerce experiences.

Come the end of February 2023, the company made public a separate partnership with Supply chain technology company Flexport, following which the Flexport app was launched on the Shopify platform to facilitate SMBs to meet their global trade needs and enable merchants to quote, book, track, and ship products to the US.