Flexport simplifies ocean logistics for Shopify's merchants

Shopify and Flexport share a joint vision of breaking down global supply chain barriers for businesses of all sizes. Flexport’s integration and Shopify’s Fulfilment Network app enable any merchant to connect their supply chain to Shop Promise, without requiring any supply chain expertise, according to officials from the online marketplace company.
Combining Shopify's merchant platform with Flexport's logistics expertise and technology simplifies end-to-end supply chain management. Shopify became a strategic investor through Flexport's Series E funding round in 2022. As part of the investment, Shopify and Flexport have forged a strategic relationship and a shared vision to build a unified supply chain network for merchants ‘from factory floor to customer door’.
Flexport’s representatives said that global logistics providers have chronically underserved small-and-medium-sized businesses. They are happy to deepen the partnership with Shopify to enable SMBs with the logistics infrastructure, expertise, and technology typically reserved for enterprise companies with more experience and resources. The Flexport App on Shopify gives merchants seamless access to logistics solutions, a step forward in the roadmap to facilitate the growth of SMBs worldwide.
