BANCOMAT extends its pay functionality with Visa

Italy-based BANCOMAT has launched a pilot project in collaboration with Visa in order to extend the operability of its wallet through Visa’s global acceptance network.

As digital payments in Italy grow significantly, with the industry experiencing an 8.5% YoY increase and surpassing cash in transaction value, BANCOMAT aims to further contribute to the country’s payment infrastructure. The alliance with Visa aims to expand operational opportunities for banks and users alike, while optimising Italy’s role in the digital payments ecosystem.

BANCOMAT’s international solution

The alliance unifies BANCOMAT’s domestic infrastructure and Visa’s international reach and capabilities to contribute to the evolution of Italy’s payment landscape. The new launch will allow BANCOMAT Pay users to make secure contactless payments when they are travelling, with the first testing phase starting in H1 2026.

The pilot phase will be based on Visa Pay, a new solution for digital wallets created for security and scalability by using the company’s tokenisation technology. This step will test the core features of the extended version of BANCOMAT Pay, such as simple contactless payments, wider acceptance across domestic and international merchants, and integration with Italian banking apps and digital solutions.

‍Visa’s involvement will support BANCOMAT in upgrading its products and offering banks and their clients better digital solutions that can be used beyond national borders. The alliance will improve the company’s Italy-based infrastructure through Visa’s technology and global acceptance network, allowing for the rollout of new features and the ability to offer a better customer experience.

The model enables BANCOMAT to have a robust local oversight while taking advantage of Visa’s international acceptance features. The company expressed positive feelings regarding the initiative, saying it will offer value to Italian banks and their end-customers. Visa shares the sentiment, mentioning that this project reflects its goal to contribute to Italy’s payment ecosystem and offer users secure, convenient, and universally accepted products.