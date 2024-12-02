Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company partners with Mastercard

Per the press release information, the collaboration is set to support BCFC to further improve its IMTIAZ card offering, an innovative credit card issuer in the Kingdom of Bahrain.





BCFC – Mastercard partnership details

The IMTIAZ credit card from BCFC offers its holders an extensive set of integrated benefits which include access to airport lounges across the world, exclusive travel, and shopping offers, together with 24-hour customer service.

The partnership renewal signing ceremony featured major significant initiatives announcements, such as the introduction of the Mastercard World Elite card designed for affluent clients, as well as the launch of bespoke credit cards tailored to address the specific requirements of Corporates and Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (CSME) and other businesses within the Kingdom of Bahrain. What is more, the collaboration is set to introduce Mastercard loyalty solutions to provide customers with an improved experience and extend benefits that match their lifestyles and aspirations alike.

When commenting on the announcement, Abdulla Bukhowa, BCFC Chief Executive Officer advised that the renewal of the 14-year partnership with Mastercard showcases IMTIAZ card’s success in addressing and exceeding the needs and expectations of their customers. Per their statement, the company remains committed to providing increased levels of safety and security, alongside financial flexibility and purchasing power, to ensure that customers have an improved experience.







Adding on this, the spokesperson said that as the collaboration with Mastercard has been furthered, they believe they are enabled to provide ‘unparalleled solutions’ for the growth and expansion strategy, providing users, citizens, and residents alike with unique benefits.

What is more, Khalid Elgibali, Division President, Middle East, and North Africa at Mastercard stated that the partnership with BCFC marks a key milestone in the company’s journey towards building an inclusive digital economy that works for all in Bahrain and beyond. The official said that they are looking forward to expanding their portfolio and introducing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers.





Mastercard’s 2023 developments in Bahrain

Mastercard has been furthering its reach within the Kingdom of Bahrain, having announced several developments within the region throughout 2023. Amongst the most recent ones is the June collaboration with UAE-based lifestyle banking application Bankiom to issue digital payment cards across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia and focus on digitising the payments industry.

In March, Mastercard announced a separate collaboration with Bahrain-based fintech Infinios, which sought to help expedite the digitalisation of B2B travel payments between buyers and suppliers with the launch of a wholesale programme. The news was preceded by the announcement that banking group Ahli United Bank selected Mastercard as its partner for its existing and acquired card programmes.