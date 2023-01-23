Eazy Financial Services partners Mastercard

As per information provided in the announcement EazyPay is now set to be powered by Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS), a platform that provides financial institutions a white-label technology for payment processing and fraud prevention.
Being one of the largest gateways in the region leveraged by a multitude of players in the financial ecosystem, MPGS enables partners to accept an extensive range of digital transactions in an easy and secure manner, including all leading card brands and other non-card payment methods.
Mastercard officials advised that the company aims to ‘co-create a new reality for the digital payments ecosystem’ and, through the collaboration with EazyPay, it expands the reach of their MPGS technology to support the GCC nation’s rapidly expanding ecommerce industry and their digital transformation strategy. Furthermore, the move helps strengthen Mastercard’s presence in the region and expands digital payment acceptance in the country.
As detailed in the announcement, companies in the Bahrain fintech space are vital when it comes to providing access to solutions that can aid digital transformation within the SME sector, which brings a contribution of approximately 30% to Bahrain’s gross domestic product (GDP). In agreement with its Economic Vision 2030, the country also invested in frameworks that aim to develop a robust entrepreneurship ecosystem.
As Mastercard has made a commitment towards driving sustainable growth and inclusion of small businesses across the landscape, its fintech partnerships aim to deliver experience-centric, innovative solutions across the financial services ecosystem.
A global technology company activating in the payments industry, Mastercard aims to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that is beneficial to anyone. Leveraging secure data and networks, their solutions aim to help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses reach their potential.
Apart from its growth-focused digital expertise, Mastercard has the global reach, partners’ network, and local knowledge to collaborate with fintech companies at each stage of growth through the Mastercard Accelerate portfolio. As detailed in the announcement, the company partners with a variety of stakeholders, including fintech innovators, looking to connect 1 billion people do the digital economy by 2025, including 50 million small businesses, having a direct focus on 25 million women entrepreneurs.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions