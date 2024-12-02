Conversational commerce and text-based payments provider Authvia has announced that it has integrated Visa Direct into its TXT2PAY solution.

Through this integration, businesses will be able to send secure and digital payouts in near real-time to eligible cards directly to consumers, contractors, and vendors via text, email, and other messaging apps, thereby supporting them in accelerating cash flow and scaling customer satisfaction.

As a conversational commerce platform, Authvia focuses on delivering app-free payments through messaging channels, including SMS, RCS, and email. Its product, TXT2Pay, converts messaging conversations into a PCI-compliant, tokenized transaction, helping businesses minimise payment complexity, improve cash flow, and improve the customer experience. Currently having over 250 gateway integrations, APIs, and merchant-facing applications, Authvia’s patented technologies allow ISOs, ISVs, and merchants to expand their business while diminishing operational costs.

More capabilities for TXT2Pay

Utilising the merged technology provided by Authvia and Visa Direct, which supports the provision of funds directly to eligible Visa debit cards in real-time, Authvia is set to enable real-time disbursement across several industries, including healthcare, automotive services, insurance, and gig economy platforms, through a single text message.

The integration allowed Authvia to expand its TXT2Pay capabilities to include real-time outbound payouts to eligible Visa cards in select markets, allowing businesses to issue refunds, insurance settlements, payments, incentives, and reimbursements to consumers without requiring physical checks, apps, or portal logins. Leveraging Authvia’s patented messaging commerce platform, recipients can verify their identity, confirm payout details, and, for eligible Visa card transactions, receive funds in real time.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Authvia, considering that businesses require modern payout solutions that are fast and secure, the company intends to eliminate payment delays and offer advanced experiences through messaging. In addition to integrating Visa Direct, Authvia also joined forces with VVPUSA in July 2025 to provide simplified lead-to-cash experiences through SMS. By integrating Authvia’s TXT2Pay platform, VVPUSA was set to improve its suite of payment capabilities, allowing clients to simplify customer engagement and accelerate revenue within an SMS-driven experience.