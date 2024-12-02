Australia's Zip seeks Apple integration for US BNPL







Zip is exploring a potential collaboartion with Apple to offer its instalment payment service in the United States. Additionally, the company anticipates announcing collaborations with more major US retailer.

Earlier in August 2024, Zip announced that merchants using Stripe in the US would be able to offer Zip to customers. It is now looking for strategic partnerships with other payments providers, according to company officials.





Apple’s own instalment service

Apple unveiled its own Buy Now, Pay Later service, called Apple Pay Later, in March 2023 but stopped offering new loans just over a year later. The company said at the time that it planned to offer instalment options on its Apple Pay payment system via other providers.





Previous news from Zip

In December 2023, Zip has partnered with Google Pay to offer its Pay-In-4 solution to merchants and customers in the US. This integration, set for a pilot launch in January 2024, will allow customers to choose flexible payment options at checkout through select merchant Android apps and websites using Google Pay.

The service is available without additional integration, and users are able to see a promotional banner on Google’s home screen, offering details on BNPL providers and their terms. The feature allows customers to spread payments for purchases over USD 35.

In January 2024, Victory Park Capital (VPC), a US-based investment management firm, has completed a USD 225 million refinancing agreement with Australian BNPL provider Zip. This debt facility supports the growth of Zip's US receivables and marks the third transaction between the two companies, extending a partnership that began in 2015.

The three-year deal will provide Zip with the flexibility to expand its consumer financing solutions in the US market. Both Zip and VPC expressed their commitment to continue their collaboration, highlighting the benefits of innovative payment solutions for consumers and businesses.